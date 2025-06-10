Final home available at sought-after Abingdon development

Barratt Homes is encouraging Oxfordshire property seekers to visit its Abbey Fields development for a chance to secure the final home remaining.

Located in the vibrant town of Abingdon and surrounded by open space, the development's last remaining property is the four bedroom Radleigh. With this property fully constructed and ready to move into, it presents an ideal opportunity for buyers looking to move quickly.

Ideal for families, the Radleigh features a spacious downstairs layout with an upgraded kitchen, dining and family area – complete with French doors that open onto the garden, flooding the space with natural light. The ground floor also includes a dedicated home office and separate lounge, allowing homeowners to easily distinguish between work and relaxation.

Upstairs, the first floor features a family bathroom and four double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes for added storage. The main bedroom also benefits from a private en suite for added comfort and privacy.

The interior of a Barratt Homes property at Abbey Fields

The last remaining Radleigh style home includes upgrades worth over £13,000, fitted wardrobes to all bedrooms, and a £5,000 John Lewis voucher to help buyers furnish their brand-new property.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Southern, said: “Our final Radleigh home offers families a versatile living space that can easily adapt to their evolving needs, making them an ideal choice for modern family life.

“With many residents already settled into their new homes, we encourage prospective buyers to visit our dedicated sales team and discover the charm of the development firsthand.”

Abbey Fields offers convenient access to a variety of everyday amenities, including independent shops, restaurants, and highly regarded schools – all within easy reach. Plus, the vibrant city centre of Oxford is less than six miles away, ideal for commuting or enjoying days out.

Typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Abbey Fields

For outdoor enthusiasts, Abbey Fields is conveniently positioned close to The Ridgeway National Trail and Tilsley Park sports complex, providing plenty of opportunities for recreation and adventure.

For more information about the development, visit the Abbey Fields website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8495.