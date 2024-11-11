Experience luxury living in new five bedroom properties in Oxfordshire

Property seekers looking to reside in a spacious new home in Oxfordshire are being encouraged to look no further than David Wilson Homes’ five bedroom Manning and Glidewell style homes at Chiltern Grange in Benson.

Located close to the River Thames, in the historic village of Benson, the development offers residents the chance to experience countryside living, with plenty of green space and scenic walking trails close by.

The five bedroom Manning and Glidewell detached properties offer ample space for large families to make use of. Both homes offer a blend of modern design and comfort, with plenty of room for multi-generational living.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Our Manning and Glidewell style homes are one of the largest and most luxurious properties available to buy across our Oxfordshire developments.

A CGI image of the Manning style home at Chiltern Grange

“As families grow, so do their needs for space and functionality, and our five bedroom properties are designed with the future in mind, offering flexibility, comfort and versatile living spaces.

“Both the Manning and Glidewell include multi-functional living spaces that can be adapted to cater to a range of home buyers’ needs, making them suitable for not only growing families looking for a future-proof home but also those who simply value luxury.”

The entrance hall in the Manning style home leads into a spacious kitchen and breakfast area, which benefits from a separate utility area that offers simple access to the bay fronted dining area.

The ground floor also includes a lounge fitted with French doors, leading to a spacious garden, plus a dedicated study space which has been designed to create a convenient working environment for those needing to work from home.

Typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Chiltern Grange development in Benson

The upstairs of the property is just as impressive, with four double bedrooms, two of which include a stylish en suite, as well as a further single bedroom and family bathroom.

Newly released at Chiltern Grange, the Glidewell property features an entrance hall complete with a central staircase. The downstairs includes a formal dining room, home office, a spacious lounge and open-plan kitchen and family area. The home’s free-flowing layout offers both functionality and style, making it the ideal fit for families.

Upstairs includes five double bedrooms, and both the main and second bedroom benefit from a private en suite. Plus, the main bedroom includes a dedicated dressing area. A stylish family bathroom finishes the upstairs.

The Glidewell is complete with a west facing garden and double garage with four parking spaces, offering ample space for older families.

Chiltern Grange is located just over ten miles from Oxford city centre, which is home to an abundance of great restaurants, pubs, and shops.

At the weekends, residents can enjoy exploring the great outdoors with plenty of walking trails nearby, some of which lead to the market town of Wallingford that hosts regular farmer’s markets.

For more information about the Manning and Glidewell properties available at the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8487 or visit the website at Chiltern Grange.

To view the wider range of homes across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.