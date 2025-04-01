Discover the benefits of three-storey living with Oxfordshire homebuilder

By Isobel Fearn
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Home buyers looking for a spacious and stylish home are being encouraged to consider Barratt Homes’ River Meadow development in Stanford in the Vale.

At the community off Wallis Gardens, there is an opportunity for home buyers to reap the benefits of extra space in the three storey homes available.

Among the three storey properties currently for sale at the development is the three bedroom Kingsville property, offering home buyers the opportunity to reach new heights with its three storey layouts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are various offers and savings to be made on the two currently released Kingsville homes, and one of which is ready to be moved into.

One of the bedrooms inside a show home at River MeadowOne of the bedrooms inside a show home at River Meadow
One of the bedrooms inside a show home at River Meadow

These Kingsville style properties both include an upgraded kitchen package, valued at £3,275, and flooring included throughout, worth £5,000.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Southern, said: “Our three-storey homes are perfect for home buyers who are seeking extra space and a new level of living.

“The properties are incredibly versatile, and having an extra floor provides free-flowing spaces for the whole family, and flexible living options for those looking to tailor their house to suit their needs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Kingsvilles feature a spacious kitchen with ample space for a family and dining area. Plus, a convenient downstairs bedroom which could be easily adapted into a study, ideal for those who work from home.

A street scene image of Barratt Homes’ River Meadow developmentA street scene image of Barratt Homes’ River Meadow development
A street scene image of Barratt Homes’ River Meadow development

Included on the first floor is a generous lounge, offering a private space for relaxing, and the main bedroom which benefits from a stylish en suite. The top floor features a further double bedroom and single bedroom, separated by a family bathroom.

Set in the picturesque Oxfordshire countryside, River Meadow offers a mix of three, four, and five-bedroom homes.

Stanford in the Vale is ideally positioned for local amenities in nearby Faringdon, with Oxford and Swindon in near reach via the A420, which is less than three miles from the development.

For more information about the homes available at River Meadow or any nearby developments, call the sales team on 0333 355 8495.

Related topics:Barratt HomesOxfordshire
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice