Derelict garages on Banbury estate that are hub for antisocial behaviour go up for sale

A block of problematic derelict garages that have been attracting antisocial behaviour to a Banbury estate has recently been placed on the market.

The garages located on the Bretch Hill estate between Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road will be auctioned by Savills on Tuesday, 19 August.

Savills has listed the plot of land, which contains the garages, with a guide price of £180,000.

The 0.28-acre plot currently contains 47 garages, all of which are currently unused and in poor condition.

However, Savills says the site benefits from implemented planning consent, meaning the garages can be easily demolished.

The plot also has planning consent for the building of four three-bedroom semi-detached houses and a bungalow.

Savills said: “The property comprises a freehold development site with implemented planning consent located in an affluent Oxfordshire suburb.

“The property may also be suitable for alternative development options, increasing the residential massing (subject to obtaining the requisite consents), or alternatively, the garages could be refurbished to create a rental investment opportunity.”

The garages are currently in poor condition.

Recently, Cllr Mark Cherry, who represents the Ruscote ward on the district council, called for urgent action to be taken over the garages, as local residents were complaining they were attracting anti-social behaviour.

He said: “Quite rightly, residents are concerned about living next to derelict garages for so long, and hopefully we can work towards finding a resolution and redevelopment of the site.”

The block of garages was previously owned by Sanctuary Housing; however, they were sold for £150,000 on March 27.

For more information about the garages, visit: https://auctions.savills.co.uk/auctions/19-august-2025-211/land-at-bretch-hill-banbury-oxfordshire-ox16-0lu-17974