Derelict garages on Banbury estate go up for sale

A block of derelict garages on a Banbury estate has recently been placed on the market.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The garages located on the Bretch Hill estate between Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road will be auctioned by Savills on Tuesday, 19 August.

Savills has listed the plot of land, which contains the garages, with a guide price of £180,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 0.28-acre plot currently contains 47 garages, all of which are currently unused and in poor condition.

The unused garages will go up for auction with Savills at 9am on Tuesday, August 19.

However, Savills says the site benefits from implemented planning consent, meaning the garages can be easily demolished.

The plot also has planning consent for the building of four three-bedroom semi-detached houses and a bungalow.

Savills said: “The property comprises a freehold development site with implemented planning consent located in an affluent Oxfordshire suburb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The property may also be suitable for alternative development options, increasing the residential massing (subject to obtaining the requisite consents), or alternatively, the garages could be refurbished to create a rental investment opportunity.”

For more information about the garages, visit: https://auctions.savills.co.uk/auctions/19-august-2025-211/land-at-bretch-hill-banbury-oxfordshire-ox16-0lu-17974