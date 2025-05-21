Deanfield Homes launches new show home in Sibford Ferris

Deanfield Homes has officially opened its new show home, The Harris, at the exclusive Deanfield Heights development in the charming Oxfordshire village of Sibford Ferris.

This elegant four-bedroom detached home, priced at £1,100,000, showcases the exceptional design, quality craftsmanship and attention to detail that define every Deanfield home. Set in the heart of the North Oxfordshire countryside, Deanfield Heights offers a rare combination of rural tranquillity and modern convenience, with The Harris exemplifying the very best of both worlds.

Designed for contemporary family living, The Harris features an expansive open-plan kitchen, family and dining area, complete with Bosch integrated appliances, and a separate utility room. A dual-aspect living room with a fireplace suitable for a wood-burning stove and a limestone mantlepiece provides a warm, welcoming hub for relaxing and entertaining.

Upstairs, the two principal bedrooms boast luxurious en-suites, while bedroom one also includes a private dressing room. Two further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom complete the first floor accommodation.

The Harris, Deanfield Heights

Additional features include a detached double garage, landscaped front garden, turfed rear garden, electric vehicle charging point and access to ultra-fast fibre broadband, ensuring homeowners are perfectly equipped for modern rural living.

Sibford Ferris is a quintessential English village, steeped in history and surrounded by rolling countryside. Located on the edge of the Cotswolds, it offers a peaceful lifestyle while remaining well-connected to larger towns such as Banbury and Chipping Norton. With a strong local community, excellent schooling options and scenic walking routes, Sibford Ferris combines timeless village charm with all the essentials for modern family life.

Helen Todd, Sales & Marketing Director for Deanfield Homes, comments: “We’re thrilled to unveil The Harris as our new show home at Deanfield Heights. The property truly captures the essence of what Deanfield Homes stands for, timeless design, superb specification and a location that offers both beauty and community. It’s the perfect showcase of the lifestyle available in this exceptional village setting.”

Deanfield Heights is a thoughtfully designed collection of homes surrounded by the natural beauty of the North Cotswolds, with excellent local amenities and schools nearby. The Harris show home is now open for viewings by appointment. To help purchasers make their next move, please ask about Part Exchange options and other incentives available, each subject to qualifying criteria.

For more information on Deanfield Heights call 01295 581901 or email [email protected]. Show homes open Thursday to Monday, 10.00am to 5.00pm.

More information on Deanfield Homes can be found at www.deanfieldhomes.co.uk.