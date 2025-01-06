Couple near Banbury among first to trial council's new solar panel fitting scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from a village near Banbury are amongst the first in the county to trial Oxfordshire County Council's new solar panel installation.

The government-backed initiative means that residents will have their solar panels fitted for free and will pay a monthly fee for maintaining them.

And John and Barbara Hall from Upper Tadmarton were the first household in the area to take part in this scheme.

The council hopes the project will result in cheaper gas and electricity for residents, saving each household around £300 a year.

Anyone with a smart meter installed on their property can download the council’s Energy Saver App and register to join the trial.

John and Barbara, alongside a household in Bicester, were chosen at random to take part after opting into the trial.

John said: “We’ve been keen on solar panels but the cost has always been prohibitive. The payback within 10-12 years just didn’t make sense. Now, with the scheme through the council, it does.”

Barbara said: “This scheme is just brilliant because you’re not having to pay out a big lump sum but you’re getting all the benefits.”

Under the new scheme, residents will pay a monthly £40 fee to cover the battery, optimisation, and maintenance.

There is a minimum five-year period after which it moves to a rolling contract. If the user decides to end the contract earlier, the battery may be taken back.

The council hopes to install the solar panels at around 400 homes in the county as part of the scheme.

For more information, visit: https://energysaverapp.com/