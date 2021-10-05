Couple happy with new Brackley home and recommend it to everyone

Jane and her partner Peter purchased a property together in Brackley at St James View, a new development of homes built by developer Lagan Homes. (Submitted photo)

When Jane and her partner Peter made the decision to purchase a property together in Brackley, they were bowled over by the beautiful new homes at St James View, a new development of two, three, four and five bedroom homes built by award-winning developer Lagan Homes.

After moving from Shropshire a few years ago to live with Peter in his home near Towcester, Jane found a job in Brackley and the couple decided to make a fresh start in a brand new home that they could choose together. After reserving, they visited the development regularly to watch their home take shape and plan their new life at St James View.

Jane said: “It was quite a feat for Peter to move, having lived in his previous house for 37 years, but once we chose our home here at St James View, he couldn’t wait to move in.”

A home at St James View, a new development of homes built by developer Lagan Homes in Brackley (Submitted photo)

Located on the edge of Brackley, the development is within easy walking distance of the centre of the historic market town, yet also borders the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside.

She added: “Now we’re in, we couldn’t be happier. The development is beautifully situated, on the outskirts of the town with countryside views, near to the picturesque St James Lake, yet you can walk into town. It also has easy access to the M40 and nearby large towns.”

Jane and Peter purchased the stunning Courtown housetype, a fabulous three bedroom semi-detached home. Featuring a stylish open plan kitchen/dining room with French doors opening onto the garden and a light and airy dual aspect lounge, there is plenty of space for entertaining or for simply relaxing. There is also a downstairs cloakroom, a large detached garage and driveway parking for two vehicles.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a generous single, with the master bedroom benefitting from fitted wardrobes and an en-suite, a family bathroom and a generous storage cupboard off the landing.

A kitchen inside a home at St James View, a new development of homes built by developer Lagan Homes in Brackley (Submitted photo)

Jane said: “We always knew we wanted to buy a new-build property, but the size and quality of Lagan Homes was so much better than the other local developments we had seen. The kitchen is bright and airy, a real pleasure to cook in. The bathrooms are spacious, with quality fittings and tiling and we love the extra large shower with rainwater showerhead.”

The couple completed on the property in June and were able to enjoy their first summer together in their new home. From choosing their perfect plot at St James View, through to unpacking and beyond, they have found the whole process to be seamless.

Jane added: “From start to finish, all the staff at Lagan Homes have been brilliant. Leigh in the sales office helped guide us through the process, showing endless patience and offering lots of valuable advice. The site manager is cheerful and friendly, nothing is too much trouble. I would recommend Lagan Homes for their high-quality build, attention to detail, aesthetics and superb customer care.”

Inside a home at St James View, a new development of homes built by developer Lagan Homes in Brackley (Submitted photo)

