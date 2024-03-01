Community invited to visit local care home – which has its own cinema, hair salon and cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, will be opening its doors to the community on Saturday 23rd March, from 11am-4pm.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet the team and chat to the Home Manager, Francesca Cowley. Guests will also be able to take a tour around the care home, which has its own cinema, hair salon and café, as well as enjoy live entertainment.

Visitors can indulge in a range of tasty treats specially prepared by the home’s talented Head Chef and sample food which has seen the home shortlisted in the Care Home Awards 2024 as a finalist for ‘Best for Nutrition, Food and Dining’.

Meals are always made from scratch, with plenty of options to choose from everyday. Residents’ preferences are monitored, from how much milk they like in their tea to their favourite cake, and everyone is regularly consulted for seasonal menu suggestions to provide a truly five-star experience.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors to Highmarket House and welcoming the community into our fantastic home.

“We understand how important it is for a care home to feel like home, which is why we’re encouraging local people to come and take a look for themselves, meet the team, and find out more about why life in a Care UK care home is special. We’re incredibly proud of the warm and welcoming environment we’ve created here at Highmarket House.

“We’re looking forward to meeting the people of Banbury and the surrounding areas, and giving them a taste of what life could be like at Highmarket House!”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Highmarket House and book your place at the event, please contact the Home Manager, Francesca Cowley, on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]