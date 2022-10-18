Chipping Norton residents can comment on how future housing developments can make positive impact on their lives through new online platform.

West Oxfordshire District Council has been awarded £118,250 through the Government's PropTech Engagement Fund to trial the use of the online consultation platform Commonplace.

Commonplace should make it easier for people to find out about the different types of projects that are possible and drop a ‘pin’ on a map to say what they think is needed in their area. A game is also on the site that allows people to theoretically choose how to spend developer contributions on different types of infrastructure.

Carl Rylett, from planning and sustainable development, said: “Developers are often required to make a financial contribution to the community they have built in, to address the impacts of new development. This can be for things like a youth centre, play area, affordable housing or improvements to public transport and walking and cycling routes.

“We are really keen to understand what our communities in West Oxfordshire think is needed to enhance their area. This is your chance to tell us whether you think the Council is looking at the right improvements for your area.

“We genuinely want the views of our residents, and we are committed to making it as easy as possible for people to talk to us. We believe the council belongs to residents, and that their voices should be at the forefront of everything we do.”