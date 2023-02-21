News you can trust since 1838
Channel 4 home renovation show is looking for people from Banbury to take part in new series

Channel 4's home renovation show ‘Worst House on The Street’ is looking for people from the Banbury area to take part in its latest series.

By Jack Ingham
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 1:18pm
The television series "Worst House On The Street" is looking for Banbury residents to take part in its new series.
The show follows families, couples, or friends who have recently purchased a run-down home that they intend to fix up.

Participants on the show will receive professional help and advice from property experts, on the best way to renovate, style, and add value to the home that they are doing up.

The television programme is looking for participants who have either just purchased their home (or are close to completing it) and are about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within the filming timeframe of March to May or June 2023.

The show features expert property developers brother and sister Stuart and Scarlette Douglas, who travel the country helping people transform properties into dream homes.

To apply for the show, email the producers at [email protected] or apply online at https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/southshore/propertyrenovations2/welcome.html.

