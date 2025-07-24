Celebrity Bake Off star helps launch latest phase at Oxfordshire housing development

A local house builder is opening its doors to three new show homes and a brand new customer experience suite, with the help of Bake-Off star, Louise Williams.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South West’s Blaise Park, located on Mitchell Way, is entering its fifth phase and will comprise a range of two to four-bedroom homes, with the first residents expected to move in during winter 2025/26.

On Saturday 23rd August, the community is invited to view the development's latest launch and meet Bake-Off star Louise, who will be baking tasty treats for guests as they explore the development's brand new customer experience suite and three new show homes, all from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospective buyers will be able to explore The Cambridge, a stunning four-bedroom. Boasting a vast, open plan kitchen, dining and living area that is the perfect space for spending time together as a family, coupled with a separate, spacious lounge for relaxation. Ideal for those seeking a space that balances family life and personal space.

Bake-Off star, Louise William to help launch new show homes.

Also available is The Warwick, a detached three-bedroom. A perfect family home that offers plenty of space for the whole family to relax and unwind. For those looking for more flexibility, the spacious bedrooms are ideal for use as a playroom, home gym, or home office, depending on individual preference.

If you are looking to get on the property ladder, The Letchworth is a beautiful three-bedroom semi-detached property. Built to utilise space with an en-suite main bedroom to avoid queues on those busy early mornings. Additionally, extra spaces such as the laundry room and downstairs cloakroom help keep clutter out of sight.

Alongside the showhome, guests will also be able to utilise the newly launched customer experience suite, which will replace the traditional sales centre and is designed to support the customer's buying journey while also being more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features of the suite will include interactive digital technology where buyers can view available homes, select extras and upgrades and even complete their reservations online. The digital-first approach means the customer journey becomes completely paperless.

Louise Ware, Sales Director at David Wilson Redrow South West, said: “We are excited to officially open the doors to our new customer experience suite in at Blaise Park as they enter their fifth phase.

“We look forward to opening the doors to the show homes so people can experience the Redrow difference first-hand and see just what life is like at Blaise Park. I’d encourage anyone who likes the idea of luxurious living to visit and be one of the first to step inside our beautiful show home and get their hands on some of Louise’s tasty treats!”