Britain's Got Talent star Simon Cowell spotted at festival near Chipping Norton
The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent creator and star Simon Cowell was spotted at a shopping festival near Chipping Norton over the weekend.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:12 BST
Simon was seen alongside his partner Lauren Silverman at the Park Fair in Great Tew on Saturday July 1.
Organisers of the shopping festival said they aimed to bring "an impressive line-up of stylish modern brands, with household names like Bobbi Brown, Jigsaw, and Savills alongside capsule collections from Pink City Prints and POM London," to the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside for the three-day festival.