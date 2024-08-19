Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hook Norton’s Repair Cafe has saved more precious and useful items from the tip, as the fundraiser goes from strength to strength.

The second event, held at the Memorial Hall on Saturday, saw 63 items being successfully repaired.

A team of eight volunteer repairers brought new life to a beloved antique Teddy bear, a vacuum cleaner, lamps, radios and a barbecue that was back in service on the same day.

And the donations received topped £250 for the War Memorial Hall fund and Hooky Neighbours.

Repairer Helen hands back mended teddy to delighted Hugh at the Hook Norton Repair Cafe

"All in all, the day saved 55kg of items going to waste in landfill. The greatest demand was for sharpening garden tools – but let’s not forget the tea and homemade cakes! Over £250 was collected in donations from satisfied clients and the money raised will benefit the Memorial Hall and Hooky Neighbours,” said Ian Buchanan.

"The team of fixers will next be on hand on Saturday, October 26, with further dates already earmarked for next year.”

Hooky Repair Cafe is based on the prime-time TV favourite show, The Repair Shop. It aims to reduce waste and raise essential funds for the village hall. Its first event was in May when 50 residents turned up with items to be fixed.

Co-organiser Peter Barnett-Hunt said he had been horrified at all the things being thrown away at the local waste tip and he felt sure many could have been fixed and saved.

It was also a perfect way to raise funds for the Memorial Hall which is under constant threat of closure for lack of funds – as well as Hooky Neighbours which provides services for older residents in the village.

"We can’t guarantee we can fix everything, but we will give it a go,” said Mr Barnett-Hunt.

Residents are invited to take along any broken items, including clothes, toys and electronic or garden equipment to see if the cafe’s team can repair them. The fixers are not able to visit people’s properties to fix items.

People are reminded not to bring white goods or vehicles. To enquire about becoming a fixer at the cafe email [email protected]