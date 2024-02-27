HNCLT has launched a share offer for an exciting and unique building development in Hook Norton

The masterminds behind the scheme hope it will be a template for other villages to follow – addressing both the housing and energy crises.

The Hook Norton Community Land Trust (HNCLT) launched its community share offer last week at the village sports and social club and online at http://www.hooknortonclt.org.uk/share-offer

When complete, the project will offer 12 homes for 24 adults and 24 children, to be built at Bourne Green. There will be eight energy-efficient homes for affordable rent to people with a local connection, and four sustainable homes for sale at market value. The site also contains a communal building with facilities that will be shared by the wider community.

The trust says: “The total cost of the project is £3.7million and we have received £80,000 in grant funding. The affordable rented homes are being sold under a renewable 125-year lease to Soha Housing, an award winning, community-based, mutualised housing association working in and around Oxfordshire, and together with the sale of the four homes at market value, will raise a further £3.12million.

"HNCLT will retain the freehold of the entire site. The outstanding £500,000 needed to complete the project will be raised in this community share offer.”

The share offer will give investors up to six per cent annual interest, starting in May 2027. People and companies can invest sums from £250 to £50,000.

This visionary initiative tackles the housing crisis and climate emergency head-on by empowering the community to shape affordable, energy-efficient homes powered by locally generated, renewable energy.

An artist's impression of some of the new homes at Bourne Green, Hook Norton

Trustees say the project directly addresses urgent challenges of housing, energy and climate change. “By investing in the share offer, individuals become part of a transformative project delivering affordable sustainable homes for local families, individuals and couples with low incomes,” they say.

The homes are designed to be energy-efficient and help combat fuel poverty. A micro-grid will manage renewable power distribution, offering discounted electricity bills, promoting sustainable living and addressing energy costs.

Local resident Rachel Cronin said the scheme offers a solution to unmet needs and the community's dire need for accessible housing.

“I’ve lived in this village for six years now and I’ve seen the options that are unavailable to me. I watch every new development being built with a sense of dismay, and a strong understanding of the choices I would have to make to have access to what’s on offer. I also refuse to give in to the nagging suspicion that I don’t deserve to stay here because I haven’t sacrificed my ideals or tried hard enough,” she said.

Members of the Hook Norton Community Land Trust displaying just some of the benefits of the new homes

Community facilities will provide an ensuite spare room, a therapy room, a car club and the Hooky Hub. There will be shared growing spaces and a community greenhouse. In addition there will be electric vehicle charging points and residents will be able to join a shared car club with six electric vehicles.

Architectural designer and television presenter Charlie Luxton, who lives in the village, transformed initial ideas into the plan for the 12 homes and community building.