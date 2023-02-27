The agreed height of the fencing for the new allotments at Bloxham Vale was 1.2metres (4’) according to the Cherwell District Council planning conditions, but Banbury Town Council will not adopt the allotments – so people cannot rent them – unless the fencing is 1.8m (5’ 9”).

Resident Chip Flory said a number of people are very keen to ‘grow their own’ in a bid to eat healthily and offset the cost of living.

"There are lots of residents who could be using the allotments, which could have over-wintering items already in the soil, like onions, garlic, and broad beans,” he said.

The allotments on Redrow's Bloxham Vale housing estate. Would-be vegetable growers cannot use them until the fence is raised

"But according to the town council the site isn’t fit for purpose. The district council say they haven’t yet signed off the site. Redrow Homes, developers of Bloxham Vale, said the district council was ready for handover in the latter part of 2022 but the town council baulked at the height of the fencing.

“The plots are, admittedly, easily accessed as the current fencing doesn’t really provide any deterrent.

"In short, The town council and district council have both say they have no idea on the time-frame for the handover, so it's likely the land will sit unused well into this year's growing season. It's especially painful during these tight times that so much time, money and effort has been wasted, preventing residents from being able to cultivate their own food as prices climb,” he said.

Mr Flory said planning conditions clearly agree a 1.2m high weldmesh fencing.

The fence around the allotments at Bloxham Vale showing an upper height of 3' 9"

Banbury Town Council said: “The allotments haven’t yet been passed to Banbury Town Council. They are still with Cherwell District Council.

The town council, although aware of the growing season, is unable to let them until it has possession.”

John Mann, for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We understand the local council has concerns about the height of the fencing. We can confirm the fence has been built in line with the agreed planning permission and we hope to be able to hand this area over for local people to use soon.”

Cherwell District Council is expected to respond to the issue in the next 24 hours.