Banbury residents urged to make homes more energy-efficient and cheaper to warm this winter

Cherwell District Council has urged Banbury residents to seek advice on how to make their homes more energy-efficient and cheaper to keep warm this winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is reminding residents of two government initiatives that provide eligible households with grant-funded home improvements.

The Energy Company Obligation Scheme runs until March 31 2026, and offers assistance to people in the least energy-efficient homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Great British Insulation Scheme, which also runs until March 2026 is offering cost-effective measures to reduce bills, such as better insulation, to as many homes as possible.

Cherwell District Council is urging Banbury residents to seek advice on how to make their homes warmer and more energy-efficient this winter.

This scheme is available to a wide range of residents, including those in lower-income households and those living in the least energy-efficient homes.

Cllr Nicholas Mawer, portfolio holder for housing, said: “We are fully committed to supporting our residents, especially those who are the most vulnerable, as we head towards the colder months and are still faced with a cost of living crisis.

“These government initiatives, which we help administer, are a lifeline, providing crucial improvements that make homes more energy-efficient and cost-effective to heat for those who need it most. Our goal is to help residents reduce their energy bills, combat fuel poverty, and create a more sustainable future for our residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I urge residents to contact Better Housing Better Health for help and advice and to see if they can benefit from these two schemes.”

For more information or to apply for help from one of the schemes, visit https://www.bhbh.org.uk/