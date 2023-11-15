Banbury residents urged to make homes more energy-efficient and cheaper to warm this winter
The council is reminding residents of two government initiatives that provide eligible households with grant-funded home improvements.
The Energy Company Obligation Scheme runs until March 31 2026, and offers assistance to people in the least energy-efficient homes.
While the Great British Insulation Scheme, which also runs until March 2026 is offering cost-effective measures to reduce bills, such as better insulation, to as many homes as possible.
This scheme is available to a wide range of residents, including those in lower-income households and those living in the least energy-efficient homes.
Cllr Nicholas Mawer, portfolio holder for housing, said: “We are fully committed to supporting our residents, especially those who are the most vulnerable, as we head towards the colder months and are still faced with a cost of living crisis.
“These government initiatives, which we help administer, are a lifeline, providing crucial improvements that make homes more energy-efficient and cost-effective to heat for those who need it most. Our goal is to help residents reduce their energy bills, combat fuel poverty, and create a more sustainable future for our residents.
“I urge residents to contact Better Housing Better Health for help and advice and to see if they can benefit from these two schemes.”
For more information or to apply for help from one of the schemes, visit https://www.bhbh.org.uk/
For Cherwell District Council’s advice page on the cost of living crisis visit https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/cost-of-living