Banbury residents invited to share thoughts on how council should tackle homelessness
The council is asking residents to help shape its new homelessness and rough sleeping strategy by taking part in an online survey.
Running from Monday November 20 until Thursday January 11, the survey seeks views on how to prevent people from becoming homeless and how to find homeless people accommodation.
Cllr Nicholas Mawer, portfolio holder for housing, said: “We are committed to supporting our most vulnerable residents and working to prevent people from becoming homeless, and the work of reviewing and updating our homelessness strategy is a key part of this.
“We closely monitor homelessness in the district, the trends and pressures which affect it, and the partnerships and services we can work with to support people.
“As a result, we’ve identified a set of priorities which we ask residents to consider and rank in order of priority. I would encourage anyone who lives or works in north Oxfordshire, who is concerned about homelessness and rough sleeping, to have their say.”
The council hopes the results from the survey will help to shape its strategy on tackling homelessness issues in the town and prevent further people from becoming homeless.
To take part in Cherwell District Council’s homeless strategy survey, visit https://cherwell.citizenspace.com/