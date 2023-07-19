News you can trust since 1838
Banbury resident says housing developer neglecting 'poor conditions of facilities on estate'

A Banbury resident has complained that the housebuilding company and management team have neglected the ‘poor conditions of some of the facilities on the estate'.
By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

Banbury Rise estate resident Matt Ager has said that despite all the houses being sold for over a year, much of the estate, situated adjacent to Bretch Hill, is still without public waste or dog bins, and the green spaces are full of weeds.

The estate, which was built by Bloor Homes but managed by open space management company Meadfleet, has nearly finished the first three stages of development, totaling about 480 homes, and is close to starting the fourth stage.

Matt said: "Bloor is very happy to sell the homes for a profit but less keen to finish the job of creating a suitable environment for residents."

A Banbury resident has complained that his estate still doesn't have sufficient waste and dog bins.A Banbury resident has complained that his estate still doesn't have sufficient waste and dog bins.
The resident also complained of Meadfleet’s management of open green spaces on the estate, stating that their refusal to act upon a significant growth of common ragwort and weeds would ultimately cost the residents money.

He said: "Any additional work beyond basic maintenance is charged back to residents by the management company, Meadfleet, so the work needed to remove these weeds will be divided amongst us and charged back.

"The poor state of the green space has never been right since the development was started, so residents are now paying to rectify things."

A spokesperson from Meadfleet responded to the complaints by saying: "The developer, Bloor Homes, has ordered the waste and dog bins for both phases two and three, with installation by them expected shortly."

Open management company Meadfleet say the meadows have been left to encourage weeds and wildlife.Open management company Meadfleet say the meadows have been left to encourage weeds and wildlife.
In response to the issue of weeds and ragwort growing on the estates green spaces and meadows, they said: "There are some areas of common ragwort within the wildflower meadow. Ragwort is a native pollinating wildflower and is therefore great for supporting bees and many other insects as a host plant and food source.

"It is a naturally occurring species and is not harmful to people or their pets. There is therefore no need for this to be irradiated. We continue monitoring its presence to ensure it is appropriately managed in conjunction with the other pollinating wildflowers."

