Banbury project manager wins prestigious award for the sixth time

A project manager is celebrating after winning the Quality Award, for the sixth time, from the National Home Building Council for his work at a development in Banbury.

Sergiu Rusu, a Project Manager from Daventry, received the Quality Award in the Pride in the Job Awards, in on-site management for his work at the Redrow South Midlands development Bloxham Vale in Banbury.

Running for 41 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

To receive an award, Project Managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership. Judges look for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set quality, award-winning site managers apart from the rest.

Sergiu Rusu, a Project Manager for Redrow South Midlands

Sergiu started his career as a labourer for Redrow in 2004. After a successful career climbing through the ranks, he was promoted to Site Manager in 2015, when he was first named as Redrow’s Site Manager of the Year. In 2018 and 2019 Sergiu won the Seal of Excellence NHBC award for his work at other developments in the region, and he has recently been shortlisted for the third time.

Commenting on his success Sergiu said: “It’s an absolute honour to win the NHBC Quality Award, I love my job and I’m thrilled that my hard work and passion for delivering high quality new homes has been recognised.

“This is the sixth time I’ve won this award, which I’m extremely proud about, and follows two NHBC Seal of Excellence Awards, and Site Manager of the Year Award earlier in my career. It’s fantastic to be recognised and I would like to thank my supportive co-workers who help me to do my best every day.”

Don Burley, Construction Director, for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Sergiu has been an outstanding employee from the moment he joined Redrow. He regularly goes above and beyond expectations and is eager to learn and grow in his role – perfectly embodying our values.

“There is no better person to manage the building of homes at Bloxham Vale, and this award, along with his many others, is very well deserved.”

Redrow’s Oxfordshire developments, including Bloxham Vale, The Lawns, and The Steeples, offer well-connected locations, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, and a choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes for young professionals, downsizers and those with growing families.