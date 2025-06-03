A new report that ranks neighbourhoods in Banbury and Bicester based on how much house prices have increased over the past year has been published.A new report that ranks neighbourhoods in Banbury and Bicester based on how much house prices have increased over the past year has been published.
Banbury neighbourhoods with the biggest decreases in property prices - and the one that saw saw an increase

By News Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:14 BST
This gallery takes a look at the neighbourhoods in Banbury with the highest decreases in property prices – and the only one that saw an increase.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance put together the House Price Change Report, which looks at how much median house prices went up and down between September 2023 and September 2024.

They used Office for National Statistics data to compare median house prices in different areas of Banbury between the two dates. Then they worked out the areas had the biggest increases.

Take a look at the areas in Banbury with the highest decreases – and one thsat saw an increase – in property prices.

1. Banbury Ruscote - increase of 0.6%

2. Cropredy, Wroxton and Shennington - exactly the same over 12 months (0%)

3. Banbury Neithrop - decrease of -0.6%

4. Sibford, Hook Norton and Milcombe - decrease of 10.8%

