Banbury neighbourhoods with the biggest decreases in property prices - and the one that saw saw an increase

They used Office for National Statistics data to compare median house prices in different areas of Banbury between the two dates. Then they worked out the areas had the biggest increases.
Take a look at the areas in Banbury with the highest decreases – and one thsat saw an increase – in property prices.
1. Banbury Ruscote - increase of 0.6%
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023): £258,500. Property Price Median (year ending September 2024): £260,000. Percentage Increase (September 2023/September 2024): 0.6% Photo: Google
2. Cropredy, Wroxton and Shennington - exactly the same over 12 months (0%)
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023): £425,000. Property Price Median (year ending September 2024): £425,000. Percentage Increase (September 2023/September 2024): 0.0% Photo: Google
3. Banbury Neithrop - decrease of -0.6%
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023): £252,000. Property Price Median (year ending September 2024): £250,500. Percentage decrease (September 2023/September 2024): -0.6% Photo: Google
4. Sibford, Hook Norton and Milcombe - decrease of 10.8%
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023): £465,000. Property Price Median (year ending September 2024): £415,000. Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024): 10.8% Photo: Google
