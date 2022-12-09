Banbury householders can get a discount if they renew brown bin licences before February

Price discount available for householders purchasing brown bin subscription before March 2023.

The district council’s registration for garden waste licences for next year has now opened, and the council will be charging people £39 for a single annual subscription licence if they sign up before February 28 2023, anyone who signs up later will pay £43.

Cllr Dan Sames said: “This has been the first year we’ve operated a separate garden waste service, and we are very grateful to the thousands of people who have opted to use it.

“I trust that people have found the service to be reliable and cost-effective. I personally found it worked really well, despite needing to cut my grass less often.

"We have looked very hard at the cost of the scheme going forward and have been mindful of the sharp rise in the cost of living to residents, however, these same cost of living rises affect the council as well.

"Reluctantly, there is a need for a modest price rise next year, that reflects rising costs, including the steep rise we face at the petrol pump when we refuel our bin lorries.

“Residents will see that we have done our best to keep the rise as low as possible and, even with the price rise factored in, this coming year’s £39 discounted price is still £1 cheaper than the standard going rate for the current year and £4 cheaper than if you apply after the end of February

“Two thirds of current customers purchased their licences with the early bird offer and this time around the other 33 per cent of customers could still get their licences for less money than they paid this year if they renew or sign up before the end of February.

"The message is simple 'Don't delay apply today and save.' I've already renewed mine!”

Over 40,000 of the district’s 70,000 homes have taken out a subscription with the new paid-for brown bin service and over 1,000 tonnes of garden waste was collected a month on average during the warmer months of the year.

To enable council staff to promptly remove the extra dry recycling and residual waste produced over the Christmas period, brown bins will not be emptied between December 27 and January 6 inclusive.

From Tuesday January 10 the council’s waste and recycling crews will also be collecting people’s real Christmas trees from the kerbside, irrespective of whether they have a garden waste licence.