Banbury development hits 85 per cent sold milestone
The established White Post Road community has benefited from its closeness to Banbury’s amenities, the quaint village of Bodicote and green, open spaces which have given residents everything they could wish for on their doorstep.
David Wilson Homes has placed its four bedroom Holden style home under the spotlight, which is ready to move into for property seekers looking for a summer move.
A variety of moving schemes and offers are available for interested buyers, which include Stamp Duty fees paid on selected properties, in addition to the Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Deposit Boost schemes to ensure greater affordability for purchasers.
The Deposit Boost scheme enables David Wilson Homes to boost its home buyers' deposits from 10% to 15%, saving them thousands of pounds and allowing them to secure a more competitive mortgage rate.
Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “The Pavilions has been a great success for us and, as the development draws close to completion, we are encouraging property seekers to visit our Sales Advisers to avoid missing out.
“There is something for everyone here in Banbury, and there are plenty of opportunities for property ladder progression with our vast range of moving schemes.”
The Pavilions currently has a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £325,000.
For more information about homes available in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.