Banbury care home opens a new dementia-friendly sensory garden
A new garden designed for older people living with dementia has opened at a care home close to Banbury.
The new garden at the Lake House care home in Adderbury, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust, contains dementia-friendly features including sensory plants and flowers with lots of colour, texture and scent; thoughtfully placed rails; quiet areas; soft ground surfaces; and mature trees for shade.
Designed and built by Cotswold Estates and Gardens, the garden at the Lake House took three years to plan and construct.
The garden has been used by residents for the past year but was closed to the wider community due to Covid-19 restrictions.
To celebrate the public opening of the new garden, residents and their families and friends alongside members of the local community and employees at the home held a grand opening event on Saturday August 20.
Home manager Alex Grindle said: “The residents love it, and with the layout of the home all on one level, it’s easily accessible and visible for everyone.”