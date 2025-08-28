Arbor Park in Bodicote captures buyers’ attention with exceptional design and quality

Arbor Park Bodicote

Lucy Developments’ latest project, Arbor Park in Bodicote, Oxfordshire is turning heads and winning hearts. Since its launch these homes have sparked tremendous excitement among buyers, with visitors consistently praising the development’s exceptional quality, thoughtful design, and strong commitment to sustainability.

Situated in the charming village of Bodicote, Arbor Park offers a small, close-knit community feel that blends seamlessly into its picturesque surroundings. Every detail has been carefully considered, from modern layouts that suit today’s lifestyles to sustainable building practices that reflect a long-term vision for both residents and the environment.

“Arbor Park is about more than just beautiful homes,” said Greg Hilton, Head of Lucy Developments. “It’s about creating a place where people truly feel at home, somewhere that offers style, comfort, and a sense of belonging, while respecting and enhancing the character of the local area.”

With sales progressing strongly and buyer demand showing no signs of slowing, Lucy Developments is encouraging interested purchasers to act quickly to secure their place in this unique community.

The open plan kitchen at Arbor Park Bodicote

Key highlights of Arbor Park:

Exceptional build quality - Crafted with precision and attention to detail

Sustainable living - Incorporating eco-conscious features and materials

Design for modern life - Flexible, light-filled interiors tailored for contemporary living

Community connection - A small-scale development that fosters neighbourly bonds

Perfectly placed - A harmonious addition to Bodicote’s charming village setting

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact: www.arborpark.co.uk or call 07353 890976