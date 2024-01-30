A stunning £3million home 15 miles from Banbury and ten minutes from Chipping Norton is up for grabs in a prize draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Omaze house near Charlbury is a countryside retreat in one of Britain’s most sought after places - and comes with £100,000 in cash.

It is mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered while the draw raises funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

If the winner decides to rent it out local estate agents estimate the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £5,000 - £7,000 per month.

This stunning £3million home in the Cotswolds is up for grabs in a prize draw

The property has a third of an acre of landscaped gardens and is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, offering wonderful views over rolling fields.

Inside, the winner will find an open plan bespoke kitchen with an island, solid stone worktops, oak interiors, French door refrigerator with ice and filtered water and appliances throughout.

There is an expansive dining room and well-appointed sitting room providing the perfect space to relax with family and friends.

The ground floor has two bedrooms with bathrooms, a walk-in larder, a cosy study, cloakroom, laundry room with solid oak worktop, washing machine and dryer as well as a spacious vaulted double reception room.

The beautiful house in Charlbury which is up for grabs in a prize draw

There is underfloor heating throughout, an annex building with a double garage, home office and gym with shower room.

The lucky winner can enjoy hiking hillside trails, shopping at nearby Bicester Village, exploring the majesty of Blenheim Palace, taking a day trip to the historic city of Oxford or venture into London, which is only 90 mins away.

As well as making its lucky Grand Prize winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will raise money for GOSH Charity, supporting its biggest ever fundraising appeal to help build a new, world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

For the first time ever, Omaze has pledged an incredible £10 million over the next five years to help build the new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH - and help beat childhood cancer.

The breakfast bar in the kitchen dining area at the house which is up for grabs in an Omaze draw

Liz Tait, GOSH Charity’s Director of Fundraising, said: “Cancer is the biggest killer of children aged 1-14 in the UK, with five children tragically losing their lives to cancer every single week.

''GOSH already treats the highest number of children with cancer in the UK and has a long history of pioneering new medical advances to improve the treatment options.

''But these advances have outstripped the current cancer care facilities, and the hospital needs a new home to help deliver breakthrough therapies.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Omaze again to raise money to help build the new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH - together we can build it and help beat childhood cancer once and for all.”

A patio area outside the house would be a wonderful place to entertain in the summer