A dozen beautiful gardens are open to visitors in a fundraising event this weekend in Hornton.

The 12 gardens – plus the village allotments - are opening this weekend in aid of very good causes.

It’s all happening on the afternoon of Sunday, June 4, from 2pm-6pm, with half the money raised going to village causes and the other half to Katharine House Hospice.

As well as visiting the gardens and allotments, there will be plants for sale, teas with home-made cakes to enjoy and a traditional Hornton raffle.

On the day, visitors have to pay the £6 entrance in cash but bookings may be made in advance online by going to the Katharine House website at www.khh.org.uk/Event/hornton-open-gardens

Hornton is a beautiful village featuring many buildings constructed of local 'gingerbread' ironstone.

The open gardens range from small plots to extensive properties with interesting features and planting.

The Grade 1-listed parish church will be open to visitors with its interesting medieval doom wall painting. The Victorian Methodist chapel will also be open, as will the village’s local pub, the Dun Cow, which will assure guests a warm welcome.

The participating gardens feature new and established plantings, ponds and water features, and cottage gardens as well as vegetable patches and beautiful views.

On the day, tickets and maps will also be available outside the school on the main village green, in the centre of the village – cash only on the day.

There is disabled parking at the Methodist Chapel, Millers Lane, OX15 6BS; general parking at Hornton Pavilion (village hall), Bell Street, OX15 6DB.

Hornton is hilly. Parts of some gardens are wheelchair accessible. Please take care in the gardens, especially if you are looking after children. Some gardens have uneven steps, steep slopes and ponds/water features. Hornton stone is very slippery when wet.

Dogs may be taken but only if on leads please. Owners must clear up after their dogs.

Refreshments: teas and home-made cakes will be available in the garden of The Cottage in Church Lane, OX15 6BY. Cash only please.