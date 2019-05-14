Green fingered giveaway in Banbury park

Gardeners will be able to get free plants and bulbs at a People’s Park event this weekend.

Banbury Town Council will be giving away botanical goodies including pansy, polyanthus and wallflower plants, plus tulip and hyacinth bulbs between 10am and noon, at the park’s community garden situated close to the Warwick Road entrance.

Plants will be given on a first-come-first-served basis and ‘while stocks last.’

The plants originate from the council's flower beds in parks and open spaces and have been removed to make way for new planting.

Mike Hall, the council’s recreation and amenities officer, said: “Twice every year we give our surplus plants to townspeople for their own gardens.

“It is a responsible way of clearing the decks for the new intake of plants and I know from previous years that the giveaway is popular with local gardeners.

He added: “I would urge anyone interested to come early and bring their own containers.”