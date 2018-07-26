Grand day out for Banbury Museum

The spacious grounds of Broughton Castle provided the location for Banbury Museum’s summer picnic and lecture.

Guest speaker at the event was Earl Spencer who gave a talk on his latest bestseller ‘To Catch a King’ about the incredible true story of King Charles II’s daring six-week flight across the country following his defeat at the battle of Worcester.

The annual summer lecture is a key fundraiser for the museum and this year welcomed 180 guests who enjoyed Broughton Castle’s picturesque gardens in fine weather, before moving to the Great Hall for Earl Spencer’s lecture.

The author said: “It was a really lovely evening, Broughton is so beautiful, and providing such a perfect setting, and everyone involved, including me, delighted to be raising funds for Banbury Museum. I hope to return before too long.”

The Castle Quay-based museum is offering a range of activities and trips throughout the summer months including an additional date for a guided tour of a First World War munition site on August 4.

Simon Townsend, Museum director, said: “Broughton Castle’s Great Hall was the perfect venue to hear this Civil War story, and Earl Spencer’s lecture was lively and entertaining.

“It was a good night for Banbury Museum too, an important fundraiser for our charitable trust and just the right occasion to update our guests on our exciting development plans for the museum.”

For more information on upcoming events visit the museum’s website at www.banburymuseum.org.