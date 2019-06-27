Glut and gluttony comes to Banbury

An award winning Chipping Norton food writer is bringing her monthly supper club to Banbury next month.

Kathy Slack, author of the award winning blog Gluts and Gluttony, will present a one off special supper club in partnership with the Southam Road Waitrose store on Thursday, July 11.

Gluts and Gluttony

Kathy began her monthly supper club in January at the Tea Set Cafe in Chipping Norton with the aim of highlighting the seasonal, organic produce on offer.

The collaboration with Waitrose and WeFiFo will continue that theme with the addition of a selection of accompanying wines, chosen by Waitrose's wine experts.

Waitrose branch manager, Michelle Hopcroft, said: “Supper clubs are one of the ways we try to offer something different to our customers.

"It's fantastic that our Banbury shop has the opportunity to help showcase talented chefs like Kathy who are passionate about using great food to bring people together and inspiring them to try new dishes and ingredients.”

Kathy Slack

The menu (subject to change) will feature a tomato and basil tart taster, courgette, lemon, pine nut and anchovy salad starter, chicken, bacon and herby summer greens filo pie main and a strawberry and rose ice-cream dessert.

Kathy said: "I’m really excited to be taking the Gluts and Gluttony supper club ‘on tour’ to Waitrose Banbury.

"The menus for my supper clubs are always inspired by the seasons and what I grow in my veg patch, so it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to explore someone else’s harvest, especially since Waitrose’s share my ethos of sustainable, local sourcing.”

The event takes place in the Waitrose Cafe on Thursday, July 11 from 6pm with the first course served at 6.30pm.

For more information and how to book a place visit www.wefifo.com.