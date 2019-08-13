Get on yer bike at Blenheim

Blenheim Palace's annual Family Cycling Day takes place this weekend and offers a unique opportunity to cycle around Sir Winston Churchill's birthplace.

Adults and children are invited to bring their bicycles (and helmets) for the once the year event on Sunday, August 18 between 9am and 6pm.

Blenheim bicycle day

The ride comes as part as of either a regular palace, park and gardens or park and gardens tickets.

There will be two cycle routes on the day; one around Queen Pool and one around the park perimeter.

Extra bike racks will be available for cyclists wishing to make the most of their day to include a visit to the Palace.

The Palace's summer entertainment events are also ongoing with the Butterflies, Bugs and Flowers recycled art workshop taking place over the weekend between 11am and 4pm.

Additionally Europe’s first-ever pop up Shakespearean theatre has been errected in the Palace's grounds and will be showing four of the Bards greatest plays; Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Richard III and Romeo and Juliet until September 7.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.blenheimpalace.com.