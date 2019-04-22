Gates open for Katharine House Hospice

This summer, supporters of Katharine House Hospice will be opening their gardens to raise money as part of the hospice’s seventh Festival of Open Gardens.

From May to September, over 30 gardens will be open in some of the county’s most attractive villages including Adderbury, Horley, Hornton, South Newington, Steeple Aston and Wardington Manor.

Steeple Aston

The festival raises money for the provision of community services by Adderbury's Katharine House Hospice.

Chris Higgins, marketing and communications manager, said: “We’re proud so many of our supporters have offered to open their gardens. Funds raised at the Festival will help Katharine House support people in our community facing life-limiting illness.

"With so much on offer, each village will be a wonderful day out for families of all ages, with each garden offering something different.

He added: “Each day it costs £11,000 to provide the hospice’s services, and we rely on the local community and businesses for three-quarters of that funding - we simply couldn’t do that without the support of our community.”

South Newington

For more information, visit www.khh.org.uk/gardens.