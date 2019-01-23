GALLERY: Ex-Olympian Mark Foster hopes new Brackley Leisure Centre pools will inspire next generation

Champion swimmer Mark Foster said he hopes the new pools at Brackley Leisure Centre will inspire future generations after cutting the ribbon.

The five-time Olympian officially opened the £4.5m investment alongside South Northamptonshire Council chairman Richard Dallyn and mayor Mark Morrell on Saturday (January 19)..

“Hopefully this will inspire people to get in the pool and get fit and stay healthy and enjoy the water, because the sight, the sound, the feel of the water, it’s an amazing place to be,” he said.

“And you’ve got a fantastic facility here, I hope a lot of people use it and benefit from it.”

During the day, dozens of children got the chance to try out the pools with sessions ran by Olympic and Commonwealth athletes.

Cllr Dallyn thanked leisure centre operator Parkwood and Legacy Leisure, as well as their contractors FES and council officers for bringing the redevelopment to fruition.

“The council believes residents of south Northants should have the best leisure provision and investment into this redevelopment underlines our commitment to that cause,” he said.

Cllr Morrell said his grandchildren had tried the pool and already given it their seal of approval.

“It’s a fantastic facility for the town, much needed. Yes there was the old pool, which people have fond memories around, but this is far better,” he said.

The centre reopened its doors in November, providing brand new facilities including a state of the art gym and a 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool.

The leisure centre redevelopment also saw a 110-station gym, studios, improved car park and cafe.

