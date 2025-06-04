Yellowstone’s whiskey lineup, featuring their standout American Single Malt alongside two bourbon expressions. | Yellowstone

I tried three Yellowstone whiskeys expecting the bourbon to impress. But it was their American Single Malt that blew everything else away.

When I was sent a trio of Yellowstone whiskeys to try, I assumed the headline act would be one of the bourbons. After all, Yellowstone is best known for its Kentucky heritage. But it was the new American Single Malt that completely stole the show – refined, complex, and genuinely impressive.

Here’s how all three bottles stack up – and which one is worth spending your money on.

Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey (54% ABV)

This is Yellowstone’s first foray into the increasingly competitive world of American single malt – and it’s an absolute triumph. Made from 100% malted barley and aged in new charred American oak, it arrives at a punchy 54% ABV but drinks smoother than many bottles at lower strength.

The nose is subtle but elegant, with cereal malt, honey and a trace of peach blossom. On the palate, it opens into layers of pear, dates, and stone fruit, with a sweet, medium body that feels luxurious. Add a drop of water, and you’ll find gentle cinnamon warmth and toasted walnut notes carrying through to a lovely oak finish.

The standout of the range – Yellowstone’s American Single Malt Whiskey delivers bold flavour and Kentucky craftsmanship. | Yellowstone

It’s a grown-up dram – sophisticated, balanced, and a real surprise from a bourbon-focused brand.

Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon (46.5% ABV)

This is the bottle you’d probably expect to lead the range: a small-batch straight bourbon from a seventh-generation distilling family, blending 4- to 7-year-old barrels. The nose delivers beautifully – vanilla, rye spice, and smoked caramel – but on the palate, it’s a little underwhelming.

There’s a slightly bitter edge, and while it’s certainly drinkable, it lacks the depth and creamy body you’d hope for at this price.

Yellowstone Rum Cask Bourbon (50% ABV)

Finished in rum casks as part of the Special Finishes Collection, this version promises tropical fruit and warm molasses notes layered over classic bourbon spice. But in practice, the finish doesn’t make much impact. There’s a faint touch of banana on the nose, but the taste is surprisingly flat and fades fast.

Not unpleasant, just a little bland for something that should have stood out more.

Final verdict

The Yellowstone American Single Malt is the clear standout here – elegant, well-crafted and a serious contender in a growing category. If you’re curious about where American whiskey is headed, this is a bottle worth seeking out. The Select Bourbon is fine, just not memorable, and the Rum Cask version sadly fails to live up to its promise.