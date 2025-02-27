Where to celebrate British Pie Week in Oxfordshire

t’s British Pie Week next week, and The Alice, Oxford has a special offering...

Next Wednesday (6th March), The Alice will be hosting its unmissable Pie Night, serving up a delicious seasonal pie with all the trimmings.

For £23, guests can enjoy a hearty braised ox cheek, red wine, onion, and smoked bacon pie, paired with creamy mash, savoy cabbage, and a drink (choice of beer or wine).

It's the ultimate comfort food for a chilly winter evening and the perfect way to celebrate British Pie Week!

This event is exclusively available via advanced booking only.

For further details on how to book, please visit their website: www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/thealice/pie-night

