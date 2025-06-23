Thousands enjoy Great Tew's Park Fair amid beautiful north Oxfordshire countryside

The events started on Friday with music, cookery, workshops, cocktails and wine tasting along with a free funfair, an assortment of street food and plenty of concessions to browse.

Independent sellers brought some wonderful clothing ranges, homewares and bags to the event and visitors were able to indulge in festival make-up and hair, courtesy of Chipping Norton’s House of Hare.

Shoppers enjoyed an array of fashion concessions and lifestyle brands and when it came to sitting back for food, there was a fabulous choice of tasty delicacies from independent artisans.

The live stage entertained many with DJs and dancers and visitors could ‘have-a-go’ designing their own tutus and baseball caps.

The Montrose Open Kitchen hosted demonstrations including sourdough making, curry nights and tacos and chimichurri.

Daily dog shows were popular as were children’s pony-cycling and pedal cars. There was something for everyone.

Park Fair crowd People came from far and wide to enjoy the attractions of the Great Tew Park Fair Photo: Mary Sutherland

Park Fair fun Visitors, especially the youngsters, enjoyed unlimited funfair rides Photo: Mary Sutherland

Browsing at Park Fair Visitors to Park Fair enjoyed browsing stalls, from homewares to fashions and sportswear Photo: Mary Sutherland

Park Fair dancers Several groups of formation dancers gave huge enjoyment to the crowd at the Great Tew Park Fair Photo: Roseanne Edwards