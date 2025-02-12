These are the places to go for a great cocktail 🍹

The best bars in the UK for a cocktail have been named

200 industry experts have voted on the top bars across the country

Cocktail bars included are located in areas such as Edinburgh, London and Manchester

The top 50 cocktails bars in the UK have been named, as voted by the academy at Top 50 Cocktail Bars.

The prestigious list has highlighted the best cocktail bars to visit across the UK in 2025.

The judges are made up of 200 industry experts, from bartenders and owners, to drinks writers and influencers. Voters represent regions across the UK.

Here is the full list of bars chosen in the top 50 cocktail bars list for 2025.

Satan’s Whiskers, Bethnal Green, London Panda and Sons, Edinburgh, Midlothian Schofield’s Bar, Manchester, Greater Manchester Couch, Stirchley, West Midlands Tayer + Elementary, Shoreditch, London Swift Soho, Soho, London Passing Fancies, Digbeth, Birmingham Dram, Soho, London The Hideout, Bath, Somerset Lyaness, South Bank, London Speak In Code, Manchester, Greater Manchester Nauticus, Edinburgh, Midlothian Three Sheets, Dalston, London Amaro Bar, Kensington, London Below Stairs, Leeds, West Yorkshire Hey Palu, Edinburgh, Midlothian Viajante87, Notting Hill, London Daddy Marmalades, Glasgow Silverleaf, Spitalfields, London The Connaught Bar, Mayfair, London Bar Termini, Soho, London Blinker, Manchester, Greater Manchester Filthy XIII, Bristol, Somerset Murder Inc, Soho, London Stray, Manchester Lab 22, Cardiff, Glamorgan Tabula Rasa, Leeds, West Yorkshire Soma, Soho, London Little Mercies, Crouch End, London Nipperkin at NIJU, Mayfair, London Kwant, Mayfair, London Scarfes Bar, Holborn, London The Absent Ear, Glasgow, Lanarkshire Side Hustle, Covent Garden, London A Bar With Shapes For a Name, Hackney, London Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh, Midlothian The American Bar, Auchterarder, Kinross-shire Bar Glue, Liverpool Public, Sheffield, Yorkshire Red Light, Manchester Twice Shy, Kensington, London Mother Mercy, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear The Gate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire The Pearl at Park Hill, Sheffield Sister Ray, Liverpool Archive & Myth, London Happiness Forgets, Hoxton, London Callooh Callay, Shoreditch, London Kiki Lounge, Douglas, Isle of Man 69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London

What is your favourite cocktail bar in the UK and why? Let us know in the comment section below 👇