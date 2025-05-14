The scores are in: Inspectors publish latest food hygiene results in Banbury

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in Banbury, which took place in March.

The good news is that four of the places received the highest score – a five-star award - and three more scored four.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Cherwell District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Reg's Catering at Spencer Stadium Station Approach, Banbury; rated on March 19

Rated 5: Elite 8 Ball Lounge (Bar only) at 62 - 63 High Street, Banbury; rated on March 21

Rated 5: Peking Chef at 3 Ruscote Arcade Longelandes Way, Banbury; rated on March 20

Rated 5: Wings 'n' Things at Unit H4 Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on March 12

Rated 4: Jay Pur, at 39a Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on March 10

Rated 4: Atlantis Fish Bar, at Unit 3 Blacklock House Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on March 12.

Rated 4: Royal Kebab And Pizza, at 55 Broad Street, Banbury; rated on March 20.

Rated 3: 1st Eat Chinese Takeaway, at 48 Broad Street, Banbury; rated on March 6