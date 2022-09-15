The best rated takeaways in Banbury according to Tripadvisor reviews

2. Reg's Cafe

Located on Thorpe Way, the café is often considered a well kept secret despite serving customer since 2013. According to its website, the Café prides itself on its local ingredients and "stock their shelves with fresh ingredients, so that the food they serve is as fresh and flavourful as can be." Reg's Café received a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 points and 276 excellent reviews. The cafe's website: regscafe.co.uk/

Photo: Submitted Image