The best rated takeaways in Banbury according to Tripadvisor reviews

As the winter months draw nearer, people tend to eat more food than in the warmer weather, whether that be staying at home to avoid the cold or counteracting the winter blues, according to studies, people do eat considerably more during the winter months.
The Banbury Guardian has compiled a list of the best takeaways in Banbury according to Tripadvisor users, so the people of Banbury can get their eatery fix this winter without having to leave the warmth of their homes.
1. Pizza Calzone
Located on 36-37 Parsons Street, the Italian food restaurant is the number one best rated takeaway restaurant in Banbury according to Tripadvisor users.
According to its website the restaurant prides itself on their "modern interpretation of Italian food incorporating some unusual ingredients and our use of the freshest foods, sourced locally where possible."
Pizza Calzone received a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 points and 1,172 excellent reviews.
The restaurant's website: pizzacalzonebanbury.co.uk/
Photo: Submitted Image
2. Reg's Cafe
Located on Thorpe Way, the café is often considered a well kept secret despite serving customer since 2013.
According to its website, the Café prides itself on its local ingredients and "stock their shelves with fresh ingredients, so that the food they serve is as fresh and flavourful as can be."
Reg's Café received a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 points and 276 excellent reviews.
The cafe's website: regscafe.co.uk/
Photo: Submitted Image
3. Purple Mango
Located on Dukes Meadow Unit 2, Hanwell Mews Rotary Way. The Indian food restaurant prides itself on having good vegetarian and vegan food options.
According to its website, the restaurant offers "an exciting menu for customers, with all the old favourites as well as some original dishes created by our head chef, that you wont find elsewhere."
Purple Mango received a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 with 1,093 excellent reviews.
The restaurant's website: purplemangobanbury.com/
Photo: Submitted Image
4. The Indian Queen
Located on Stratford Road, the Indian food restaurant has been serving the people of Banbury since 2014.
According to its website the restaurant provides "beautiful and freshly cooked curries that are sure to keep people coming back again and again."
The Indian Queen received a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 and 266 excellent reviews. The restaurant's website: theindianqueen.co.uk/
Photo: Submitted Image