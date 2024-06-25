Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 17 must-visit rooftop bars across the UK

Areas with an amazing rooftop bar include London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh



12 of the rooftop bars included are London-based

If you’re looking for the perfect rooftop to enjoy a drink in the sun, then look no further.

There’s no need to jet off abroad for sippin’ in the sun, as there are plenty of amazing rooftop bars across the country where you can enjoy a refreshing beverage during the UK heatwave.

Whether you’re craving a cocktail, beer or an iced coffee to cool down from the scorching heat, rooftop bars are the ideal place to enjoy one, with breath-taking views of beautiful UK cities.

The 17 rooftop bars included in this ranking are located in cities such as London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh. The venues have been chosen based on customer satisfaction, views, social media shares and menu offerings.

Here is a list of the best rooftop bars in the UK, according to Mandoe Media.

1. 20 Stories

Located in the heart of Manchester, is rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant 20 Stories. The bar offers private dining, weddings, afternoon tea and more with a breathtaking view of Manchester from their Hardman Street venue.

2. Madison

London-based rooftop bar Madison is located on the 6th floor of the One New Exchange in the capital city. With beautiful views of St Paul’s Cathedral, the luxury bar and restaurant has a New York City inspired menu, and is known for hosting DJs and live music.

3. Roof East

Roof East is based in London, with excellent views over Stratford. Located on an old rooftop car park, Roof East is beloved for its unique twist of rooftop bars, with games, activities and street food to enjoy.

4. Liberté Sky Garden

Located on the roof of venue The Bentley on Brunswick Street, Liberté Sky Garden boasts amazing views of the waterfront and the city of Liverpool. The venue offers a range of cocktails, as well as an Asian-inspired menu. Best of all, our beloved pooches are welcome!

5. Red Sky Bar

Red Sky Bar is a Glasgow-based rooftop bar, which offers amazing panoramic views of the River Clyde, Squinty Bridge and Finnieston Crane. Located in the Raddison RED Glasgow hotel, the Red Sky Bar is also available for private hire.

6. Coq d’Argent

French restaurant and bar Coq d’Argent has four terraces to choose from at their London-based venue. Their rooftop garden boasts stunning views over the city of London, with the option to dine alfresco.

7. The Culpeper Rooftop

Located on London’s Commercial Street, The Culpeper Rooftop puts a twist on a typical rooftop bar, with ‘pub’ atmosphere, offering a delicious rooftop grill lunch menu. From their rooftop garden terrace, diners can enjoy the views of London’s best landmarks.

8. Jin Bo Law Skybar

Jin Bo Law Skybar can be found on the 14th floor of London-based Hotel Saint. Explore Jin Bo Law Skybar’s carefully curated cocktail menu, while taking in the views of Tower Bridge, the Shard, the Walkie Talkie and the Gherkin.

9. Angelica & Crafthouse

Angelica & Crafthouse is a rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar, located in the heart of Trinity, Leeds. The stylish venue brings a fine dining experience to the skies, as well as bottomless brunches and an amazing selection of beverages to choose from.

10. The Standard Rooftop Bar

London hotel The Standard, which is located just across from King’s Cross and St Pancras Station has an 11th floor rooftop terrace which is a great spot for views of London. Whether you're basking in the sun or experiencing the sun setting with a cocktail, The Standard is a fantastic choice for a city centre venue.

11. 1864 Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

The best rooftop bars in the UK to soak up the sun. (Credit: ThisDesign - stock.adobe.com) | ThisDesign - stock.adobe.com

12. The Rooftop St James

Located on the top of Trafalgar Hotel, The Rooftop St James offers an exciting cocktail menu, with incredible views of Nelson’s Column. The rooftop bar is also available for private events.

13. LSQ Rooftop

LSQ Rooftop is a ‘restaurant with a view’, located on London’s bustling Leicester Square. The contemporary space offers a wide selection of food and drink options including bottomless brunch, light bites, burgers, gourmet mains and many more.

14. Golden Bee

Golden Bee is a bustling nightclub spot located in Shoreditch, London, which is home to its very own heated rooftop terrace. Serving up classic cocktails, sushi platters and more, the Golden Bee rooftop is the perfect place to continue the party with speakers situated around the space. With a retractable canopy, Golden Bee’s rooftop can even be enjoyed during the rain!

15. Aqua Spirit

Located on Argyll Street, Aqua Spirit is a luxurious champagne and cocktail bar with fantastic views of London’s Regent Street. Aqua Spirit is a fantastic spot for a pre-show cocktail as it is located in London’s West End.

16. Boundary Rooftop

Boundary Rooftop is a Shoreditch-based venue with an open-air rooftop terrace as well as a glass Orangery restaurant.

17. SKYbar Edinburgh

With breathtaking views of Scotland’s capital, SKYbar Edinburgh is a modern cocktail bar with a laidback setting, offering a wide selection of refreshing drinks.