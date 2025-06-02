The Beefy Boys are bringing their world famous burgers to Oxford

By Lauren Geary
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 19:40 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Some of the delicious food on offer at The Beefy Boys including loaded fries and chicken wings.Some of the delicious food on offer at The Beefy Boys including loaded fries and chicken wings.
Some of the delicious food on offer at The Beefy Boys including loaded fries and chicken wings.
The Beefy Boys, known for serving some of the world’s best burgers, have excitedly announced the opening of their fifth restaurant at Westgate Oxford this September.

Following smash-hit openings in Hereford, Shrewsbury, Cheltenham, and Bath, The Beefy Boys will bring their award-winning burgers and American-style barbecue food to a brand-new crowd, taking over a prime location at Westgate.

Founded by four childhood friends and born from a backyard BBQ that got ‘out of hand’ in 2011, The Beefy Boys have quickly become legends on the UK food scene. Their accolades include a top 4 finish at the 2024 World Food Championships in Indianapolis and winning Best Burger and Best Burger Chef at the National Burger Awards in 2023. They also released their debut cookbook in 2024, From Backyard BBQs to World-Class Burgers, which topped the Amazon Bestsellers list and hit #3 on the Sunday Times charts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Famed for their smashed patties, indulgent flavours, and the highest quality grass-fed Herefordshire beef, The Beefy Boys will offer Oxfordshire burger lovers an unforgettable dining experience.

The Beefy Boys are four childhood friends from Herefordshire. L-R Christian Williams, Lee Symonds, Anthony Murphy and Daniel Mayo-EvansThe Beefy Boys are four childhood friends from Herefordshire. L-R Christian Williams, Lee Symonds, Anthony Murphy and Daniel Mayo-Evans
The Beefy Boys are four childhood friends from Herefordshire. L-R Christian Williams, Lee Symonds, Anthony Murphy and Daniel Mayo-Evans

Their menu is stacked with fan favourites such as the classic Beefy Boy Burger, the award-winning Oklahoma Onion Boy and Dirty Boy, and the bold Peanut Butter and Jelly Boy. In addition to their iconic burgers, The Beefy Boys are known for their crowd-pleasing sides and barbecue classics. Diners can savour Pastrami Fries, Millionaire Fries – topped with truffle oil, parmesan, and chipotle mayo, and gooey Mac & Cheese Balls.

For those with an appetite for something different, the menu also features options like Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tenders, Buffalo & Blue Cheese Chicken Wings, and even vegetarian and vegan-friendly creations such as the Beanie Boy and Leafy Boy burgers.

Speaking about the new launch, co-founder Murf said:

“Oxford has always been high up on our list of dream restaurant locations. It’s a city full of culture, energy, and food lovers, so we can’t wait to fire up the grill and introduce our signature smashed patties and dirty burgers to this amazing city.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A delicious award-winning smashed burger on offer at The Beefy BoysA delicious award-winning smashed burger on offer at The Beefy Boys
A delicious award-winning smashed burger on offer at The Beefy Boys

Recruitment for the new restaurant is now live, and The Beefy Boys are on the lookout for energetic, food-loving team members to join the Oxford crew. Job listings can be viewed at: jobs.thebeefyboys.com/oxford

For more information on The Beefy Boys and their upcoming Oxford restaurant opening, please visit their website: https://thebeefyboys.com

Related topics:Hereford
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice