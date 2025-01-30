Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stormzy has shared his ultimate go-to order at McDonald’s 🍔

McDonald’s UK has launched its first-ever ‘Famous Orders’ collaboration

British rapper Stormzy is the first celebrity to showcase his ‘Famous Order’

Exclusive Stormzy merchandise can be won via the McDonald’s app

McDonald’s has confirmed a collaboration with legendary British rap artist Stormzy, where fans will be able to try his ultimate go-to order.

Famous Orders has landed at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, with the multi-award winning rapper the first to make his order available on the McDonald’s menu.

The Famous Orders collaboration originally launched in the US, collaborating with stars such as Travis Scott, J Balvin, BTS and Mariah Carey, before arriving in the UK.

Multi award-winning artist Stormzy (AKA Big Mike) makes history with McDonald’s, launching the first Famous Order across UK and Ireland (Photo: Red Consultancy) | Red Consultancy

Stormzy is the first celebrity to take part in Famous Orders in the UK, showcasing his favourite order which includes 9 Chicken McNuggets, Fries, two BBQ Dips, the Oreo McFlurry or an Apple Pie, with a Sprite Zero.

Stormzy said: “I am so gassed for my McDonald’s order to be the first ever ‘Famous Order’ in the UK and Ireland. Never thought I’d have my own order on the official menu. That’s mad.”

McDonald’s UK & Ireland Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Fox said: “Stormzy is a McDonald's fan through and through and a true global icon. This makes him the perfect superstar to bring to life the fact that no matter how famous you are, everyone has a favourite, go to, McDonald’s order.

“Introducing Stormzy's signature order is an incredible moment for the brand; two icons colliding, giving everyone the chance to eat just like Big Mike at McDonald’s and, if they are lucky, to nab some exclusive branded merch.”

Every customer who purchases a Stormzy meal in a McDonald’s restaurant will also receive a set of limited edition stickers.

To celebrate the launch of Famous Orders and particularly the collaboration with Stormzy, McDonald’s is giving lucky fans the chance to win exclusive merchandise.

The merchandise can be won by collecting reward points on the McDonald’s app, with Stormzy Pin Badges, Limited Edition Stormzy Posters and a McDonald’s x Stormzy Tumbler up for grabs.

Those living in Stormzy’s hometown of Croydon will be given early access to Stormzy’s Famous Orders Meal on Monday February 10.

