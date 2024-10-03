Property Focus: Fancy buying a pub? Historic 17th century Banbury pub goes on the market

The Three Pigeons Inn, on Southam Road, combines the look and feel of a country pub with a town centre location.

It features a thatched roof, low ceilings, exposed wooden beams and brickwork and an inglenook fireplace.

The property also comes with three en suite bedrooms available for letting and landlord's accommodation.

On the ground floor, the pub has two principal trading areas, located on either side of the central bar, which has a boarded floor throughout.

To the sides of the bar, there is traditional pub seating for around 34 customers, which includes benches and chairs.

There is also a dining room area with a quarry tiled floor that has fixed and loose seating for 20 customers.

The pub also has a conservatory for further dining space, which has seating for a further 16 to 20 customers.

The Three Pigeons has a snug room with a boarded floor, panelled walls and leather-bound armchairs.

Located in the hallway are the ladies' and gentlemen's toilet areas with the disabled toilets found off the main bar.

The pub also contains a beer cellar, catering kitchen, garden room, and a general store and freezer room.

For more information, contact commercial estate agent Sidney Phillips at 01981 200261 or visit their office at Shepherds Meadow, Eaton Bishop, Herefordshire, HR2 9UA.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/148691558#/?channel=COM_BUY

1 . The Three Pigeons Inn The 17th-century pub has plenty of character with low ceilings and exposed brickwork and beams. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . The Three Pigeons Inn The pub has seating space for around 50 customers. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . The Three Pigeons Inn The central bar area of The Three Pigeons Inn. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales