Popular street food vendors to set up on Banbury's market place for new food festival

The Dine'N'Devour touring festival will arrive in Banbury over the next bank holiday on Sunday May 28 and Monday May 29.
Visitors to the festival can expect to find a wide variety of delicious food and drink options, from authentic Caribbean jerk chicken to freshly made hot churros.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In addition to the tasty food and drinks on offer, the festival will also feature a DJ, compere and street entertainment.
Festival organiser Lara Davis said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Dine ‘N’ Devour, our brand new food festival, to Banbury’s market place.”
"We have some of the best food and drink vendors in the region joining us, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience everything they have to offer”.
Admission to the festival is free and ticketless, with food and drink available for purchase from vendors on site.
The festival will run from 10am to 7pm on Sunday and from 10am to 5pm on Monday.