Popular fine ales festival near Banbury is set to raise huge amounts for charity

Hundreds of people will be drawn to Hook Norton this weekend when the popular Fine Ales Festival is hosted by the village brewery.

The Hook Norton Festival of Fine Ales takes place on Saturday from 12pm - 11pm and is expected to raise thousands of pounds for charities. Last year £17,200 was handed out to a number of national and local charities.

This year it will be at its new home on the fields behind the brewery. Visitors can choose from 90 casks of ale and the beer list features a veritable A to Z of brewers from across the UK.

Kevin Hope, organising committee member and Banbury Guardian correspondent for Hooky, said: “What makes this beer festival unique is that every last barrel has been generously donated in aid of the charitable causes.

Revellers having fun among the barrels at a previous festival of fine ales

"In addition, there is plenty of live music throughout the day with Hook Norton Brass Band kicking things off at noon. We’re also promised a turn from the Bathampton Morris Men while on their Cotswold tour."

Tickets are available at The Village Shop and the Brewery Visitor Centre as well as online by visiting www.hookybeerfest.co.uk.

There is a selection of tickets to suit different needs. The full entry pack is £15 and includes the 2023 polycarbonate glass, three half-pint beer tickets and the printed beer list.

Further beer tickets will be on sale at £2.25 per ticket or £10 for a strip of 5. Entry only (aimed at non-beer-drinkers) is £7.50. The wine bar and other vendors will be open for business but visitors can purchase this year’s festival glass for an additional £6. Entry is free for under 18s.

The Festival of Fine Ales has an enormous list of ales donated to raise money for charities

Tickets will also be available on the gate on the day. Those going along can expect a range of food vendors on the field and the brewery’s Malthouse Kitchen will be open during the day.

Car parking and camping are available on the old Beer Festival site with footpath access clearly marked. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the footpath starting at the junction of The Bourne and Clay Bank to avoid traffic congestion on Brewery Lane. However, any disabled visitors should drive up Brewery Lane and will be directed to the disabled parking site.

Since the first festival in 1994 the event has raised over £379,500 for charity.