Popular family-friendly charity music event returns to Banbury pub next week
The free-to-attend event will take place from 1pm until late at The Chatsworth on Saturday, August 24.
Now in its third year, the family (and dog) friendly SummerFEST event raises money for two local charities.
The pub will donate a share of the money raised from the day’s BBQ, games and competitions to the Katharine House Hospice and Do It for Defib.
Abby Weaver at The Chatsworth said: “The most important thing about SummerFEST is that it is a family-friendly event, and it is our way of giving back to the community. The event is completely free to enter all day and everyone is welcome.
“We are super excited this year. The previous two years have been really successful and we are hoping this year will be no different and that we do well raising some funds for our chosen charities.”
Several talented local musicians will grace the pub’s stage for the event, including Alice Taylor, Leigh Chambers, Rich Baxter and Stuart Layzel.
Following this, local DJ Best Boy Electric will keep the good vibes rolling with the SummerFEST Disco from 8pm until late.
The pub will be serving food from its kitchen from 12pm until 9pm and this year it is offering a selection of loaded hot dogs as part of its BBQ dirty dog menu.
There will also be an ice cream van in the pub’s garden and an outside bar to keep all attendees well-hydrated.
