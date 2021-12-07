Popular Banbury area pub is set to reopen in the new year with new orangery restaurant, menus and barista coffee

Dan Shotton and Mark Draper will reopen the pub and restaurant in mid-January. The Joiners Arms will be the fifth pub in their chain in Prospect Pubs & Bars Ltd. Others are in Surrey and Buckinghamshire.

Open all day, every day, The Joiners Arms kitchen will focus on locally-sourced, seasonal dishes with a menu that includes some favourite pub classics, as well as 'gastro' dining options, daily specials, an extended grill section and plenty for vegans and vegetarians.

Drinks offer will include local and well-known beers and ales, alongside international beers and ciders, spirits, a wide selection of wines, low- and no-alcohol options and a range of barista-made Fairtrade coffee and teas.

Proprietors Dan Shotton and Mark Draper are pictured at the bar of The Joiners Arms which reopens in the new year

A Grade II listed property, The Joiners Arms was built in the 16th century as an inn with courtyard and stabling to serve travellers that passed through the village. The 21st century pub retains many of the buildings original features. The new proprietors plan to continue an ethos of offering a warm, home-from-home welcome to villagers and those from further afield.

The pub is undergoing major refurbishment and extension, restoring it its former glory and enhancing the venue’s dining and outdoor areas. Inside there will be space for 130 restaurant seats thanks to a new orangery restaurant that has been added, alongside the current tables in the bar, snug and private dining room.

Outside, an extended 70-cover terraced patio will extend the venue’s alfresco drinking and dining and for families there will be a cosy hidden garden and children’s play area.

Mr Shotton said: “We’re delighted to take ownership of The Joiners Arms and cannot wait to get this much-loved site back up and running again. The Joiners is a fabulous country pub of scale and compliments well our other sites in the region including The Evenlode in Eynsham and The Royal Oak, Marlow.

“All our sites stand by the same ethos. We aim to create authentic British pubs that stand up for good old-fashioned hospitality, offering a warm welcome and embedding themselves into the local community. In a nutshell, they’re pubs that we would love to visit ourselves and we can’t wait to put The Joiners Arms onto this list.

“Building work is almost complete at the site and it has been fabulous to see so many of the original features of this historic building being bought back into the forefront for everyone to enjoy.

“With an accomplished General Manager, Sian Smith, already in position and recruitment for the rest of the team well underway, we look forward to opening our doors to Bloxham and beyond in the new year.”