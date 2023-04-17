Shoppers turned out in their thousands to enjoy Sunday’s (April 16) Taste of Spring food festival in Banbury’s Market Place.

The festival organised by the Banbury Town Council saw thousands of visitors sample and buy a wide range of delightful eats and drinks despite the afternoon drizzle.

With around 70 stalls from small food and drink producers, including anything from burgers to biscuits, cheese to chocolate, and lager to lemonade, the fair offered a chance to taste delicacies from around the world.

Live music added to the busy atmosphere and helped recreate the memories of when Thursdays and Saturdays in Banbury were packed with stalls and traders doing business.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Sunday’s well-attended food fair was the first of a dozen or so events planned for the coming year. It was a great success despite the drizzly weather.

"The next event will be a massive party in Spiceball Park on Sunday, May 7, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles lll."

