News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
54 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
23 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
24 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
24 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
25 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
33 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Photo Gallery: Thousands of shoppers enjoy Banbury's Taste of Spring food festival

Shoppers turned out in their thousands to enjoy Sunday’s (April 16) Taste of Spring food festival in Banbury’s Market Place.

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST

The festival organised by the Banbury Town Council saw thousands of visitors sample and buy a wide range of delightful eats and drinks despite the afternoon drizzle.

With around 70 stalls from small food and drink producers, including anything from burgers to biscuits, cheese to chocolate, and lager to lemonade, the fair offered a chance to taste delicacies from around the world.

Live music added to the busy atmosphere and helped recreate the memories of when Thursdays and Saturdays in Banbury were packed with stalls and traders doing business.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Sunday’s well-attended food fair was the first of a dozen or so events planned for the coming year. It was a great success despite the drizzly weather.

"The next event will be a massive party in Spiceball Park on Sunday, May 7, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles lll."

Live music in the Market Place helped to create a busy bustling atmosphere.

1. Taste of Spring

Live music in the Market Place helped to create a busy bustling atmosphere. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Around 70 stalls filled the Market Place.

2. Taste of Spring

Around 70 stalls filled the Market Place. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The Hook Norton Brewery and their famous shire horses attended Sunday's fair.

3. Spring u.JPG

The Hook Norton Brewery and their famous shire horses attended Sunday's fair. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The fair offered delicacies from many different countries and cultures.

4. Taste of Spring

The fair offered delicacies from many different countries and cultures. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BanburySpringBanbury Town CouncilKing Charles