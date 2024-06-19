Oxfordshire distillery diversifies with new premium vodka

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Wave surprises with launch of an “elegant” new spiritThe Oxfordshire based Sky Wave Distilling Company is branching out to launch its first vodka, which is already receiving incredible reviews.

The brand new Sky Wave Triple Distilled Vodka 40% ABV has been described as “a fine sipping vodka” by drinks industry experts, The International Drinks Specialists. It was awarded the incredibly high rating of 94 out of 100, securing its place as a premium vodka.

Award Winning

The Sky Wave Distilling Company, based at Bicester Heritage, has a long-standing reputation for crafting premium, artisan spirits, having already garnered more than 74 international awards including the World’s Best Contemporary Gin, and The World’s Best Designed Gin Range, both at The World Gin Awards and just last month was named The Distillery of the Year in The Gin Guide Awards.

Sky Wave Triple Distilled Vodka Perfect Serve

Exclusive Launch

Sky Wave Triple Distilled Vodka was exclusively launched at Nocturne Live staged in the Great Court of Blenheim Palace on 13-16 June. Sky Wave spirits, which are all made with Blenheim Palace Natural Mineral Water, was the exclusive Gin and Vodka Partner at the prestigious four day music event which features, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and the Sugababes in this year’s line up. The distillery is a close neighbour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The move into vodka was due to continual customer demand.

“Our customers kept asking when were we going to create a vodka? So here is it! I am incredibly proud of our carefully developed recipe which delivers a smooth, creamy taste, partly helped by the use of Blenheim Palace Natural Mineral Water but also the slow, gentle distillation. We are famous at Sky Wave for our subtlety, and this is a smooth, subtle, delightful vodka. What better place to launch a fine vodka than at a spectacular party under the stars, Nocturne Live.” says Sky Wave Master Distiller, Andrew Parsons.

Perfect Serve

To enjoy Sky Wave Triple Distilled Vodka at its best, pour one measure of Sky Wave Triple Distilled Vodka to two parts of your favourite tonic. Garnish with a wedge of lime and a fresh bay leaf.

Innovation

Sky Wave has always been committed to its craft, with an unwavering dedication to innovation. Sky Wave is yet another testament to the creativity, intelligence and innovation flowing from Oxfordshire. With its award-winning range of spirts, Sky Wave invites you to join their global community embarking on an extraordinary journey through the world of small-batch premium gin and vodka.

Offer

There’s free P&P with every bottle of Sky Wave Triple Distilled Vodka ordered via skywavegin.com