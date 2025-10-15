One-star rating appears in latest food hygiene scores for the Banbury area

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Banbury area, which took place in August.

There are just three inspections to report on, but sadly one of those is a one-star.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the three latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:

Rated 4: North Newington Cricket Club The Turn Banbury Road, North Newington; rated on August 13.

Rated 4: Vinys Cafe, at Woodgreen Leisure Centre Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury; rated on August 14.

Rated 1: Souk, at The Old Coal Wharf, Cropredy; rated on August 21.